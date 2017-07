July 25 (Reuters) - Hutchison Telecommunications Hong Kong Holdings Ltd

* Consolidated service revenue showed a modest increase of 1% to HK$3,896 million in H1

* ‍Interim dividend 3.90 hk cents per share​

* HY profit attributable to shareholders HK$324 million versus HK$362 million

* "Market conditions and competition look set to remain challenging in second half of 2017"