BA cancels flights from London's Heathrow, Gatwick after IT outage
LONDON, May 27 British Airways said it had cancelled all flights from London's Heathrow and Gatwick airports scheduled before 1700 GMT on Saturday due to a global computer outage.
May 1 Huttig Building Products Inc
* HUTTIG ANNOUNCES PARTNERSHIP WITH DUCHESNE
* HUTTIG BUILDING PRODUCTS INC- AGREEMENT WITH CANADIAN MANUFACTURER DUCHESNE ET FILS LTÉE
HUTTIG BUILDING PRODUCTS INC - DUCHESNE WILL MANUFACTURE PACKAGED AND BULK NAILS UNDER HUTTIG-GRIP BRAND, A DIVISION OF HUTTIG
LONDON, May 27 British Airways flights in Britain were being delayed and passengers were suffering long waits at airports on Saturday because of a global system outage, the airline said.