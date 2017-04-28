April 28 HWA AG:

* Generated sales of 97.4 million euros ($105.82 million) in 2016 financial year, representing a year-on-year increase of almost 17 percent

* Total operating performance for 2016 amounted to 100.4 million euros

* Generated adjusted EBIT of 2.0 million euros in 2016

* Closed 2016 with a net loss for year of 0.3 million euros as compared to a net profit for year of 3.4 million euros in 2015

* Goal is to close 2017 with positive earnings and resume dividend payments

* Anticipates a decline in its total operating performance to between 80 million euros and 85 million euros in 2017

* Have decided not to propose any dividend to annual general meeting for 2016 and thus to suspend dividend payment, as result for 2016 was negative