BRIEF-India's Talbros Engineering March-qtr profit up more than four-fold
* March quarter net profit 28.1 million rupees versus profit 6.2 million rupees year ago
Feb 24 Hwashintech Co Ltd :
* Says it will sell land and building located in Galsan-dong, Dalseo-gu, Daegu, to Daemyung Eng Co.,Ltd, a machine company, for 11.5 billion won
Source text in Korean: goo.gl/Dnz2Aq
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
May 29 Al Arafa for Investment and Consultancies :