BRIEF-Animalcare to buy Ecuphar NV
* Proposed primary placing of approximately 8.6 million new placing shares
May 29Hybio Pharmaceutical Co Ltd :
* Says co received a patent license (No.ZL 2013 1 0219049.1 ), for method for measuring chloride ion content of amino acid-N-formic anhydride
Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/4mLmqb
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
* Proposed primary placing of approximately 8.6 million new placing shares
* Preliminary unaudited portfolio revaluation increase of $165.4m for 12 months ending 30 June 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: