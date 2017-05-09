BRIEF-Aurora Optoelectronics' two shareholders cut stake in the company
* Says two shareholders have cut 2.1 percent stake in the company between June 20, 2016 and October 15, 2016
May 9Hybio Pharmaceutical Co Ltd :
* Says co received a patent license (No.ZL 2013 10196587.3), for the manufacturing method of Kahalalide F
Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/IVeqTI
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
* Says two shareholders have cut 2.1 percent stake in the company between June 20, 2016 and October 15, 2016
June 20 Private equity firm Pamplona Capital Management is nearing a deal to buy contract drug research firm Parexel International Corp for $4.6 billion, the Wall Street Journal reported on Tuesday.