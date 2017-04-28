BRIEF-Stingray Digital Group has acquired C Music Entertainment Ltd.
* Under terms of agreement, stingray will fully own and operate C Music TV
April 28 Hydrogenics Corp:
* Hydrogenics announces US$21 million private placement
* Hydrogenics Corp - entered into a subscription agreement with Fuzhou bonded zone Hejili equity investment limited partnership
* Hydrogenics Corp- following completion of private placement, Hejili's interest in hydrogenics will be approximately 17.6%
* Hydrogenics - co to issue 2.7 million common shares of Hydrogenics to Hejili on private placement basis, for gross proceeds to hydrogenics of us$21 million
* Hydrogenics - agreement provides, among other things, that Hejili to have pre-emptive rights, right to nominate one director to board of hydrogenics
* Hydrogenics - agreement also provides that Hejili to cooperate with co to jointly develop Chinese market for hydrogen, energy storage, fuel cell products
WASHINGTON, May 26 The United States will test an existing missile defense system to try to intercept an intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM) next week, U.S. officials said on Friday, at a time when North Korea is trying to develop one.