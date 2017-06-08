BRIEF-Geologix closes oversubscribed $1.2 mln unit private placement
* Geologix closes oversubscribed $1.2 million unit private placement and initiates exploration program at Tepal
June 8 Hydrogenics Corp
* Hydrogenics signs purchase and license agreement valued at over 50 million USD for 1,000 fuel cell bus power modules
* Hydrogenics Corp- delivery of fuel cells and associated payments are expected to occur over next two to three years
PARIS, June 22 Boeing said it had won 571 orders and commitments for jetliners at the Paris Airshow, upstaging European rival Airbus after the launch of a new model of its 737 MAX passenger jet.