UPDATE 5-Meal-kit maker Blue Apron goes public, demand underwhelms as Amazon looms
* Stock scheduled to debut on NYSE on Thursday (Adds IPO pricing, Breakingviews link)
June 27 Hydropothecary Corp:
* Hydropothecary announces upsize of previously announced bought deal private placement financing to $25.0 million
* Hydropothecary says underwriters continue to hold an option to purchase up to an additional $5 million of convertible debenture units under offering
* Hydropothecary says intends to use net proceeds of offering for expansion of its production facility in Gatineau, Québec Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
June 28 Dow Chemical Co and DuPont on Wednesday reaffirmed their expectation to close their merger in August.