BRIEF-Emergent Capital announces supplement no. 1 to exchange offer
* Emergent Capital announces supplement no. 1 to exchange offer Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
April 25 Hypoport AG
* Expects significant year-on-year rise in Q1 revenue and earnings
* Expects Q1 revenue of around 47 million euros ($51.28 million) (Q1 2016: 35.7 million euros) and earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) of around 7 million euros (Q1 2016: 5.4 million euros) Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9165 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Emergent Capital announces supplement no. 1 to exchange offer Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
RIO DE JANEIRO/BRASILIA, May 26 Maria Silvia Bastos resigned on Friday as head of Brazil's development bank BNDES amid a political crisis that had increased pressure against her by credit-starved business leaders.