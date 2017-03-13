March 13 Hypoport AG:

* FY consolidated revenue rose by 13 pct to 156.6 million euros ($167.55 million) (2015: 139.0 million euros)

* FY EBIT rose at an even faster rate, climbing by 21 per cent to 23.2 million euros (2015: 19.3 million euros)

* Expects group's revenue and earnings growth to be just into double figures in 2017