Average yields rise on Egypt's three and nine-month T-bills
CAIRO, May 28 Average yields on Egypt's three- and nine-month treasury bills rose at auction on Sunday, data from the central bank showed.
March 13 Hypoport AG:
* FY consolidated revenue rose by 13 pct to 156.6 million euros ($167.55 million) (2015: 139.0 million euros)
* FY EBIT rose at an even faster rate, climbing by 21 per cent to 23.2 million euros (2015: 19.3 million euros)
* Expects group's revenue and earnings growth to be just into double figures in 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9347 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
CAIRO, May 28 Average yields on Egypt's three- and nine-month treasury bills rose at auction on Sunday, data from the central bank showed.
HONG KONG, May 27 Some of Hong Kong's largest commercial banks in the mortgage loans market said they would raise interest rates following the latest round of mortgage tightening measures by the city's de facto central bank.