Feb 24 Hyprop Investments Limited:

* Hyprop investments - interim distribution per share for six months ended 31 dec will be 342.8 cents -348.4 centsper share , between 15 pct and 17 pct higher

* Hyprop investments - distribution growth was enhanced in period primarily by inclusion of distributable earnings from investments in south-eastern europe