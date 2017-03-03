BRIEF-Egypt's Naeem Holding board approves capital increase
* Board approves issued and paid-up capital increase to $218.6 million from $198.7 million through bonus share issue Source: (http://bit.ly/2qvUGWl) Further company coverage: )
March 3 Hyprop Investments Ltd:
* Condensed consolidated interim results for the six months ended Dec. 31, 2016
* HY revenue 1.621 billion rand versus 1.479 billion rand year ago
* HY headline earnings per share 395.9 cents versus 392.2 cents year ago
* HY diluted headline earnings per share 391.2 cents versus 392.2 cents year ago
* Declared a dividend of 347.3 cents per share for six months ended Dec. 31, 2016 ( period), an increase of 16.6 pct Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 806 749 1136)
DUBAI, May 28 Gulf stock markets may have a soft tone in thin trade on Sunday after global oil producers agreed after the close on Thursday to extend cuts in output by nine months to March 2018.