WRAPUP 2-U.S. new home sales jump, median price surges to record high
WASHINGTON, June 23 New U.S. single-family home sales rose in May and the median sales price surged to an all-time high, suggesting the housing market had regained momentum.
May 26 Hysan Development Co Ltd :
* Gainwick entered into facility agreement
* Lenders agreed to, severally provide to Gainwick their respective portion of facility with each of Hang Seng and HSBC providing facility of HK$1,120 million
* Facility agreement with mandated lead arrangers (including Hang Seng and HSBC) and lenders Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Fitch says U.S. Banks resilient under DFAST despite market stress