BA says no evidence global IT outage caused by cyber attack
LONDON, May 27 British Airways said on Saturday there was no evidence that a global breakdown of its IT systems had been caused by a cyber attack.
April 27 Hysonic Co Ltd :
* Says it lowered conversion price of 7th series convertible bonds to 678 won/share from 1,695 won/share, effective April 28
Source text in Korean: goo.gl/dZMxYQ
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
LONDON, May 27 British Airways cancelled all its flights from London's two main airports until Saturday evening after a global computer system outage caused massive delays and left planes stuck on runways.