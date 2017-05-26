UPDATE 4-BlackBerry misses Q1 forecasts, shares slide as services sales fall
* U.S.- and Canada-listed shares both fall more than 10 pct (Adds details, comment; updates share prices)
May 26 Hytera Communications Corp Ltd
* Says it revises acquisition plan, to acquire Canada's Norsat International Inc for $68 million from $62 million previously
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/2s2v44I
Further company coverage: (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)
* U.S.- and Canada-listed shares both fall more than 10 pct (Adds details, comment; updates share prices)
June 23 Gabe Pressman, a veteran reporter for NBC's New York television affiliate and a pioneer of broadcast journalism who worked in the medium for more than 60 years, died at the age of 93, WNBC said on Friday.