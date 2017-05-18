BRIEF-Neopost renews its revolving credit facility
* NEOPOST RENEW ITS REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY IN ADVANCE UNDER MORE FAVORABLE CONDITIONS
May 18Hytera Communications Co Ltd :
* Says it will pay cash dividend of 0.35 yuan per 10 shares (before tax) to shareholders of record on May 24, for FY 2016
* The company's shares will be traded ex-right and ex-dividend on May 25 and the dividend will be paid on May 25
Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/Hke1Be
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
* NEOPOST RENEW ITS REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY IN ADVANCE UNDER MORE FAVORABLE CONDITIONS
* Freedom Leaf - On June 12, 2017, Charles Grigsby resigned as co's Chief Financial Officer Source text: (http://bit.ly/2rMrlwB) Further company coverage: