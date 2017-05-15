BRIEF-eMagin files shelf registration statement to replace prior shelf
* eMagin files shelf registration statement to replace prior shelf
May 15 Hytera Communications Corp Ltd
* Says it plans to raise up to 987.5 million yuan ($143.17 million) in share private placement to fund projects, working capital
* GTT Communications Inc - deal for purchase price was $37.5 million