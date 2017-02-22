BRIEF-Harper Hygienics Q1 net result swings to loss of 6.2 mln zlotys
* Q1 NET LOSS OF 6.2 MILLION ZLOTYS VERSUS PROFIT OF 33,300 ZLOTYS A YEAR AGO
Feb 22 Hyundai Industrial Co Ltd :
* Says it will pay annual cash dividend as 92 won/share for FY 2016, to shareholders of record on Dec. 31, 2016
* Total dividend amount is 1.41 billion won
Source text in Korean: goo.gl/ZwskSi
* Says it will buy 25.3 percent stake in rough diamonds trading co for up to 1.6 million yuan