UPDATE 2-Legal & General, Aviva plan Ireland moves post-Brexit
* Dublin says other firms to confirm Irish plans shortly (Adds Aviva plans for Irish subsidiaries)
May 2 Hyundai Motor America
* Hyundai motor america - u.s. Sales of 63,050 vehicles in april, an overall increase of 1 percent compared with april 2016 Source text (bit.ly/2pCLDUU) Further company coverage:
* Dublin says other firms to confirm Irish plans shortly (Adds Aviva plans for Irish subsidiaries)
TRIPOLI, May 26 Heavy clashes between rival factions erupted in the Libyan capital Tripoli on Friday, with loud explosions and heavy artillery fire heard since the early morning.