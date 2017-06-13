BRIEF-CBK Holdings posts FY loss HK$8.1 million
* Announcement of annual results for the year-ended 31 March 2017
June 13 HyVision System Inc :
* Says it will buy land and building located in Sangdaewon-dong, Jungwon-gu, Seongnam-si, Gyeonggi-do, Korea
* Says transaction amount is 12.7 billion won and transaction settlement date is July 3
Source text in Korean: goo.gl/5SaBJs
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
* Announcement of annual results for the year-ended 31 March 2017
* Directors do not recommend payment of any final dividend for year ended 31st March, 2017