June 13 HyVision System Inc :

* Says it will buy land and building located in Sangdaewon-dong, Jungwon-gu, Seongnam-si, Gyeonggi-do, Korea

* Says transaction amount is 12.7 billion won and transaction settlement date is July 3

Source text in Korean: goo.gl/5SaBJs

