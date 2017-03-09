March 9 I-cable Communications Ltd:

* Notice from Wharf Holdings was sent to company on 9 March 2017

* Board of Wharf has resolved not to renew any of current funding commitments when they expire

* "Wharf has no intention to increase its shareholding interest in company"

* Wharf resolved not to provide any further funding commitments to any of company and its subsidiaries

* Board has resolved to explore alternative sources of funding and/or advise on any business reorganisation and continuance

* Application has been made by co to stock exchange for resumption of trading in shares with effect from 9:00 a.m. on 10 March 2017