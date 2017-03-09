March 9 I-cable Communications Ltd:
* Notice from Wharf Holdings was sent to company on 9 March
2017
* Board of Wharf has resolved not to renew any of current
funding commitments when they expire
* "Wharf has no intention to increase its shareholding
interest in company"
* Wharf resolved not to provide any further funding
commitments to any of company and its subsidiaries
* Board has resolved to explore alternative sources of
funding and/or advise on any business reorganisation and
continuance
* Application has been made by co to stock exchange for
resumption of trading in shares with effect from 9:00 a.m. on 10
March 2017
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: