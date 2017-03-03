UPDATE 1-Mother of Uber CEO killed in California boating accident
May 27 The mother of ride-hailing firm Uber's chief executive has died in a boating accident near Fresno, California on Friday, the Fresno County Sheriff's Office said on Saturday
March 3 I-cable Communications Ltd:
* Wharf confirms that no formal agreement has been entered into by Wharf with any party in relation to acquisition of interests in I-Cable
* Wharf confirmed that strategic review concerning I-Cable, including a possible disposal is reaching its final stage Source text: [bit.ly/2mSfTbu] Further company coverage:
