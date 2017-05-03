May 3 I G Petrochemicals Ltd

* March quarter net profit 280.7 million rupees versus profit 119.8 million rupees year ago

* Says recommended dividend of INR 3/share

* March quarter net sales 2.88 billion rupees versus 2.13 billion rupees year ago

* Says approved raising of funds not exceeding 1.50 billion rupees