BRIEF-ONGC chairman says natural gas production no more a profitable business
* Chairman says co's offshore natural gas production seen at 19.17 bcm in fy18
May 3 I G Petrochemicals Ltd
* March quarter net profit 280.7 million rupees versus profit 119.8 million rupees year ago
* Says recommended dividend of INR 3/share
* March quarter net sales 2.88 billion rupees versus 2.13 billion rupees year ago
* Says approved raising of funds not exceeding 1.50 billion rupees Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Dilip Shanghvi says may have single digit decline in consol revenue for FY 18 versus FY 17