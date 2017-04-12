BRIEF-International Road Dynamics receives final order approving proposed plan of arrangement with WI-LAN
April 12I-mobile Co Ltd
* Says it will exclusively start to distribute video advertisement for players of game FlameBlaze by SQUARE ENIX, in Japan, via its ad network maio, from April 12
Source text in Japanese:goo.gl/2lxnQY
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
* AT&T announces IBEW-represented employees vote to ratify midwest wireline agreement