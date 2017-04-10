BRIEF-International Road Dynamics receives final order approving proposed plan of arrangement with WI-LAN
* Receives final order approving proposed plan of arrangement with WI-LAN
April 10 I3D SA:
* Gets a 0.3 million zloty ($75,103) net order for the delivery of the Digital Signage system Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 3.9945 zlotys) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* AT&T announces IBEW-represented employees vote to ratify midwest wireline agreement