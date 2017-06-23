June 23 IAC/Interactivecorp:
* Says it has determined not to pursue co's previously
announced plan to create a new class of non-voting stock
* IAC/interactive Corp - on Dec 15, 2016, IAC stockholders
approved a proposed charter amendment to implement the class C
recapitalization
* IAC/Interactive Corp - certain stockholders brought suit
against co and its directors, challenging proposed charter
amendment and seeking an injunction against its execution
* IAC/Interactive Corp says it agreed not to effect the
class c recapitalization during the pendency of the litigation
Source text: (bit.ly/2sKLyQv)
