British Airways suffers flight delays after global IT outage
LONDON, May 27 British Airways flights in Britain were being delayed and passengers were suffering long waits at airports on Saturday because of a global system outage, the airline said.
May 1 Angie's List Inc:
* co's stockholders to have right to elect to receive either 1 share of class a common stock of ANGI Homeservices Inc or $8.50/share cash
* IAC's HomeAdvisor to combine with Angie's List
* Angie's List Inc says transaction has been approved by boards of directors of both companies
* combined company will have a target five-year compound annual growth rate of revenue of 20 to 25 percent
* upon completion of deal, IAC will own between about 87 percent & about 90 percent of equity value of combined company
* combined company will have a target adjusted ebitda margin that will ramp to approximately 35 percent
* Angie's List Inc says HomeAdvisor CEO Chris Terrill will assume role of CEO of ANGI Homeservices Inc
* IAC CEO Joey Levin will also serve as chairman of board of directors of ANGI Homeservices Inc
* Angie's List Inc says by end of 2018, management expects to fully implement $100 to $250 million of annualized synergies
* under terms of merger agreement, Angie's List will merge with a subsidiary of ANGI Homeservices Inc
* Thomas Evans, current chairman of Angie's List and Angie Hicks, Angie's List co-founder expected to join board of ANGI Homeservices Inc
* IAC will designate a majority of initial members of board of directors of combined company
* under terms, total amount of cash available in transaction to be capped at $130 million
* IAC, co entered into deal to combine IAC's HomeAdvisor and co into new publicly-traded company, to be called ANGI Homeservices Inc
* HomeAdvisor CEO Chris Terrill will assume role of CEO of ANGI Homeservices Inc Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
May 26 Hackers used malware to steal customer payment data from most of Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc's restaurants over a span of three weeks, the company said on Friday, adding to woes at the chain whose sales had just started recovering from a string of food safety lapses in 2015.