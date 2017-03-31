UPDATE 1-Iranian film "A Man of Integrity" wins 'Certain Regard' competition at Cannes
* "I love Iran but ... sometimes it hits me," he says (Adds reaction, background)
March 31 Ialbatros Group SA:
* Acquires 2.5 million of own shares on March 28
* After the transaction, it increases the percantage of own shares owned to 33 percent from 11.89 percent Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* "I love Iran but ... sometimes it hits me," he says (Adds reaction, background)
* BA latest to be hit by computer problems (Adds comment by BA's chief executive)