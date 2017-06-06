June 5 Iamgold Corp:

* Iamgold announces strategic agreement with Sumitomo Metal Mining for the development of côté gold

* Iamgold - Sumitomo to pay aggregate $195 million to co for 30% undivided participating interest in co's ownership interest in Côté Gold Project in Ontario

* Says Iamgold will be operator of Côté Gold Project during development and once in operation