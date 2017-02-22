Feb 22 IAMGOLD Corp-

* IAMGOLD reports strong operating cash flow, up $276 million (721%) in 2016

* Q4 adjusted earnings per share $0.01 from continuing operations

* Q4 revenue rose 6 percent to $252.5 million

* IAMGOLD Corp - attributable gold production, inclusive of joint venture operations, for 2016 was 813,000 ounces, up 7,000 ounces from 2015

* IAMGOLD Corp - attributable gold production, inclusive of joint venture operations, for Q4 2016 was 215,000 ounces, up 16,000 ounces from same prior year period

* IAMGOLD Corp - total cash costs for q4 2016 were $740 per ounce, down 10% from same prior year period.

* IAMGOLD Corp - Q4 2016 all-in sustaining costs were $995 per ounce, 17% lower than q4 2015

* IAMGOLD Corp - qtrly loss per share from continuing operations $0.01

* IAMGOLD Corp - sees 2017 attributable gold production 845,000 oz to 885,000 oz

* IAMGOLD Corp - sees 2017 all-in sustaining costs of $1,000 oz to $1,080 oz

* IAMGOLD Corp - sees 2017 capital expenditures of$250 million, plus or minus 5%