* IAMGOLD reports strong operating cash flow, up $276
million (721%) in 2016
* Q4 adjusted earnings per share $0.01 from continuing
operations
* Q4 revenue rose 6 percent to $252.5 million
* IAMGOLD Corp - attributable gold production, inclusive of
joint venture operations, for 2016 was 813,000 ounces, up 7,000
ounces from 2015
* IAMGOLD Corp - attributable gold production, inclusive of
joint venture operations, for Q4 2016 was 215,000 ounces, up
16,000 ounces from same prior year period
* IAMGOLD Corp - total cash costs for q4 2016 were $740 per
ounce, down 10% from same prior year period.
* IAMGOLD Corp - Q4 2016 all-in sustaining costs were $995
per ounce, 17% lower than q4 2015
* IAMGOLD Corp - qtrly loss per share from continuing
operations $0.01
* IAMGOLD Corp - sees 2017 attributable gold production
845,000 oz to 885,000 oz
* IAMGOLD Corp - sees 2017 all-in sustaining costs of $1,000
oz to $1,080 oz
* IAMGOLD Corp - sees 2017 capital expenditures of$250
million, plus or minus 5%
