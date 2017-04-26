BRIEF-AT&T announces IBEW-represented employees vote to ratify midwest wireline agreement
* AT&T announces IBEW-represented employees vote to ratify midwest wireline agreement
April 26 IAR SYSTEMS GROUP AB:
* IAR SYSTEMS GROUP AB - IAR SYSTEMS INVESTS IN IOT SECURITY BY ACQUIRING EQUITY STAKE IN SECURE THINGZ
* ANNOUNCED IT IS TAKING AN INITIAL 10 PERCENT EQUITY STAKE IN SECURE THINGZ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* AT&T announces IBEW-represented employees vote to ratify midwest wireline agreement
* Concerned shareholder of Espial Group provides update on shareholders' support for board changes