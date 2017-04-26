April 26 IAR SYSTEMS GROUP AB

* Q1 NET SALES SEK 86.4 MILLION VERSUS SEK 80.5 MILLION YEAR AGO

* Q1 OPERATING PROFIT SEK 26.2 MILLION VERSUS SEK 19.2 MILLION YEAR AGO

* SAYS FINANCIAL TARGETS ARE SALES SHOULD INCREASE 10-15% ANNUALLY IN LOCAL CURRENCY AND OPERATING MARGIN TO EXCEED 25% OVER BUSINESS CYCLE