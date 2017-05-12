May 12 Iasis Healthcare Corp
* Iasis Healthcare announces second quarter 2017 results
* Q2 revenue rose 2.6 percent to $843 million
* Iasis healthcare corp- consolidated revenue for Q2 ended
March 31, 2017, totaled $843.0 million, an increase of 2.6 pct
compared to $821.3 million in prior year quarter
* Net earnings from continuing operations for Q2,totaled
$1.3 million, compared to a net loss from continuing operations
of $10.4 million
* In process of converting to new integrated clinical and
revenue cycle systems, which co expects to make significant
investments through 2019 fiscal year
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: