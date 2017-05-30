BRIEF-Commercial Metals Q3 earnings per share $0.34
* Commercial Metals Company reports third quarter fiscal 2017 earnings per share of $0.34
May 30 IBC Advanced Alloys Corp:
* IBC awarded contract from Raytheon to produce a Beralcast® component for the f/a-18 fighter jet's Atflir system
* Terms of contract were not able to be disclosed
* IBC expects to produce the beryllium-aluminum cast component part for Raytheon over multiple years
* IGT awarded seven-year contract with the West Virginia Lottery to provide lottery system, terminals, communications network, and ongoing services