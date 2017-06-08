June 8 IBERDROLA SA:

* SHAREHOLDERS OF NEOENERGIA , I.E., BB BANCO DE INVESTIMENTO, CAIXA DE PREVIDENCIA DOS FUNCIONARIOS DO BANCO DO BRASIL AND IBERDROLA ENERGIA REACH DEAL SO THAT NEOENERGIA INCORPORATES BUSINESSES OF ELEKTRO ‍​

* FOLLOWING COMPLETION OF TRANSACTION, BANCO DO BRASIL AND PREVI WILL BE THE OWNERS OF ABOUT 9.35 PERCENT AND 38.21 PERCENT, RESPECTIVELY, OF SHARE CAPITAL OF NEOENERGIA, AND IBERDROLA ENERGIA WILL HOLD 52.45 PERCENT‍​

* TRANSACTION INCLUDES THE COMMITMENT OF IBERDROLA TO UNDERTAKE THE INITIAL PUBLIC OFFERING OF NEOENERGIA ‍​

* SEES THE OPERATION WILL HAVE A POSITIVE IMPACT ON ITS ACCOUNTS ‍​