BRIEF-Gemini reports Q1 net loss per share of $0.04
* Now expecting revenue for 2017 to be less than 2016 but expects activity to pick up in second half of 2017 into 2018
April 19 Iberian Minerals Ltd
* Iberian Minerals Ltd - unit has signed a definitive joint venture agreement ("JV") with Coronet Metals Inc
* Iberian Minerals - JV to process gold bearing historic tailings and mine dumps at Coronet's white caps gold project near town of Manhattan in Nevada
* Ironhorse announces Q1 2017 financial and operating results