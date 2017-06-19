June 19 Ibex Technologies Inc:
* Ibex reports results for the third quarter and the nine
months ended april 30, 2017
* Ibex Technologies Inc - sales for quarter ended april 30,
2017 ($1.2 million) were up 60 pct compared to a very down
quarter in same period of prior year
* Ibex Technologies Inc - expect that construction of our
fermentation facility is on track to be finished in july 2017 (
q4 of this fiscal year)
* Ibex Technologies Inc - expect q4 sales to be higher than
current quarter ;net earnings may reflect a modest loss as a
result of normal heavier expenses in q4
