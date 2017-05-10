BRIEF-Hybrid Air Freighters signs LOI to purchase lockheed Martin hybrid airships
* Hybrid Air Freighters signs letter of intent to purchase Lockheed Martin hybrid airships
May 10 IBI Group Inc
* IBI Group Inc. announces first quarter 2017 financial results
* IBI Group Inc - Forecasting approximately $363 million in total revenue for year ended December 31, 2017
* IBI Group Inc - Q1 2017 revenue increased by 3.2% over q1 2016 to $91.4 million
* Q1 earnings per share C$0.10 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
HONG KONG, June 20 Hong Kong conglomerate CK Hutchison Holdings Ltd, the ports-to-telecoms group, brushed off talk of an imminent retirement for chairman Li Ka-shing, saying on Tuesday that the tycoon was in "very good health".