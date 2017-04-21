April 21 IBKS GMB Special Purpose Acquisition Company :

* Says it will merge with Sewha P&C Inc and 13.7 million new shares will be issued for the merger

* Says merge ratio is 1 : 3.6255000 between the company and Sewha P&C

* Says merger effective date is Sept. 5

