BRIEF-Horizon Bancorp's unit filed application to convert from national bank to Indiana state-chartered bank
* Unit filed application with Indiana Department of Financial Institutions to convert from national bank to Indiana state-chartered bank
April 21 IBKS GMB Special Purpose Acquisition Company :
* Says it will merge with Sewha P&C Inc and 13.7 million new shares will be issued for the merger
* Says merge ratio is 1 : 3.6255000 between the company and Sewha P&C
* Says merger effective date is Sept. 5
Source text in Korean: goo.gl/hphULe
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
* Unit filed application with Indiana Department of Financial Institutions to convert from national bank to Indiana state-chartered bank
* Elysian at Harmony LP says raises $15.5 million in equity financing - SEC filing Source text: (http://bit.ly/2rHDrWQ)