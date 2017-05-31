BRIEF-Ultragenyx provides regulatory update on burosumab (KRN23)
* Ultragenyx pharmaceutical inc - based on agreement, submission of burosumab bla is planned for second half of 2017
May 31 Ibm
* IBM acquires TIMETOACT GROUP's XCC to launch IBM Connections Engagement Center-- a single destination for internal communications, collaboration and employee engagement
* Says financial details of deal were not disclosed
* IBM Connections Engagement Center is expected to be available in Q3 of 2017
* Perficient Inc - acquisition is expected to be accretive to adjusted earnings per share immediately