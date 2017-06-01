BRIEF-Alliance Data says expanded long-standing relationship with Volvo
* Volvo drives forward with Alliance Data's Epsilon, signs expansion agreement for data-driven marketing services
* IBM and SAP collaborate to build new infrastructure for Helse Vest in Norway
* Helse Vest has entered into a $42 million contract with IBM and SAP to design and implement a wide-ranging finance and logistics support project
* Contract value covers OEM license maintenance Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Primoris Services Corporation announces pipeline awards valued at $53 million