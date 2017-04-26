BRIEF-Gemini reports Q1 net loss per share of $0.04
* Now expecting revenue for 2017 to be less than 2016 but expects activity to pick up in second half of 2017 into 2018
April 26 International Business Machines Corp :
* Announced opening of four new IBM cloud data centers in the U.S.; two new facilities in Dallas and two new facilities in Washington, D.C.
* Ironhorse announces Q1 2017 financial and operating results