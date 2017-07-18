FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
14 hours ago
BRIEF-IBM reports Q2 operating earnings $2.97/shr
#PhilipMorrisFiles
#CompanyResults
#TopNews
#Technology
#TheWiderImage
#Monsoon
#Slideshows
Sections
Featured
Market Jockey
Markets & Economy
Market Jockey
India fumes as Philip Morris woos young adults
Reuters Investigates
India fumes as Philip Morris woos young adults
Google redesigns mobile search app with personalised 'feed'
Technology
Google redesigns mobile search app with personalised 'feed'
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Regulatory News
July 18, 2017 / 8:18 PM / 14 hours ago

BRIEF-IBM reports Q2 operating earnings $2.97/shr

2 Min Read

July 18 (Reuters) - International Business Machines Corp

* IBM reports 2017 second-quarter results

* Q2 revenue $19.3 billion versus I/B/E/S view $19.46 billion

* Sees FY 2017 non-GAAP operating earnings per share at least $13.80

* Sees FY 2017 GAAP earnings per share at least $11.95

* IBM qtrly ‍diluted EPS from continuing operations: GAAP of $2.48; operating (non-GAAP) of $2.97​

* IBM - Q2 operating non-GAAP gross profit margin from continuing operations ‍47.2​ percent versus 44.5 percent in Q1

* IBM - second-quarter cloud revenues increased 15 percent (up 17 percent adjusting for currency) to $3.9 billion

* IBM - strategic imperatives revenue of $34.1 billion over trailing 12 months, up 11 percent

* IBM - maintains full-year EPS and free cash flow expectations

* Q2 earnings per share view $2.74 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* FY2017 earnings per share view $13.68 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* IBM's CEO says "‍continue to innovate, adding regtech capabilities to our portfolio of watson offerings"​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

    All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

    © 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.