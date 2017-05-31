BRIEF-NYX Gaming announces commitment for debt refinancing, debenture redemption
* NYX Gaming Group announces commitment for debt refinancing and debenture redemption
May 31 International Business Machines Corp :
* IBM says Ccisco and IBM security are working together to address growing global threat of cybercrime
* IBM says through this expanded collaboration, IBM's managed security services team will work with Cisco
* IBM - in new collaboration, Cisco & IBM security will work closely together across products, services and threat intelligence for benefit of customers
* IBM says ibm's resilient incident response platform to integrate with Cisco's threat grid
* Positive phase 1b data for Newlink Genetics' IDO pathway inhibitor, indoximod, in combination with chemotherapy for patients with newly diagnosed acute myeloid leukemia (aml) presented at the European Hematologic Association (eha) congress in Madrid, Spain