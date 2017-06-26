BRIEF-Natco Pharma gets final ANDA approval for azacitidine for injection
* Says Natco receives final approval for generic azacitidine for injection for USA market
June 26 International Business Machines Corp :
* IBM says companies using Cisco UCS servers can now manage data intensive workloads securely, efficiently on-premises with IBM COS system Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
June 26 The U.S. apartment vacancy rate increased in the second quarter and rents were higher, according to a report from Reis Inc.