March 22 Ibuynew Group Ltd:

* Mark mendel rotates from ceo role to new position as head of strategy

* Alex caraco appointed as ceo

* Cost reduction plan initiated, expected to deliver c.$700k annualised net saving from 1-jul-17

* Illustrative sales scenario of 240 units, and planned reduction in overhead costs, would result in ebitda breakeven in fy 2018

* Andrew jensen will transition from executive director to non-executive director

