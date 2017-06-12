BRIEF-Geologix closes oversubscribed $1.2 mln unit private placement
* Geologix closes oversubscribed $1.2 million unit private placement and initiates exploration program at Tepal
June 12 IC Potash Corp
* IC Potash Corp receives formal offer to sell Capitan Reef Complex aquifer water rights. Revenue potential of USD 4m-6m annually
* Proposal has been submitted to board of ICPUSA and is valid until July 10, 2017
* ICP & Intercontinental Potash received a formal offer from company H20 of Lea County to purchase ICPUSA's Capitan Reef Complex aquifer water Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Geologix closes oversubscribed $1.2 million unit private placement and initiates exploration program at Tepal
PARIS, June 22 Boeing said it had won 571 orders and commitments for jetliners at the Paris Airshow, upstaging European rival Airbus after the launch of a new model of its 737 MAX passenger jet.