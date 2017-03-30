BRIEF-International Road Dynamics receives final order approving proposed plan of arrangement with WI-LAN
* Receives final order approving proposed plan of arrangement with WI-LAN
March 30 I&C Technology Co Ltd :
* Says it received patent on March 30, for power line communicatin method for remote meter reading system
* Patent number is 10-2016-0144196
Source text in Korean: goo.gl/xu16Je
* AT&T announces IBEW-represented employees vote to ratify midwest wireline agreement