BRIEF-BDF Q1 2017 net loss narrows to 0.8 million zlotys
* REPORTED ON MONDAY Q1 2017 REVENUE 1.8 MILLION ZLOTYS VS 2.0 MILLION ZLOTYS YEAR AGO
May 9 ICA Gruppen AB CEO Per Stromberg to Reuters:
* sees swedish grocery retail market up 2.5-3 percent 2017, has confidence in plan to take market share
* the number of ica sweden stores with e-commerce could reach around 250 by year-end versus around 200 currently
* lost some market share in baltics in q1 due new competition from lidl in lithuania and store conversions in estonia, will see an effect from both also the rest of 2017 Further company coverage: (Reporting By Anna Ringstrom)
* REPORTED ON MONDAY Q4 2016 REVENUE 1.8 MILLION ZLOTYS VS 2.2 MILLION ZLOTYS YEAR AGO